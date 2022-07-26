Cardinals' Marquise Brown Placed on NFI List Because of Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been placed on the active Non-Football Injury list with a hamstring ailment, the team announced Tuesday.

It's unclear how Brown suffered the injury. He is the second player to not be on Arizona's active roster to start training camp, joining Maxx Williams, who is on the physically unable to perform list with a knee ailment.

The 24-year-old was one of the Baltimore Ravens' best receivers last season, totaling 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He was traded to the Cardinals during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Ravens selected Brown with the 25th pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. He had a solid rookie season, catching 46 passes for 584 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Brown improved during his sophomore season, catching 58 passes for 769 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games before having a breakout 2021 season.

If Brown misses any time during the regular season, the Cardinals will rely on Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and DeAndre Hopkins, once he returns from his suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.