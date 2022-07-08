5-Star WR Jalen Brown Commits to LSU over Miami

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Brown, a 5-star wide receiver prospect out of Florida, has committed to LSU.

The Advocate's Wilson Alexander reported the offensive standout's selection of the Tigers on Friday.

Brown is ranked 29th overall and fourth among wide receivers in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite ratings. He's also listed as the eighth-ranked prospect out of Florida and second-ranked wide receiver out of the Sunshine State behind Brandon Inniss.

247Sports' Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins provided a scouting report of the 6'1", 170-pound receiver out of Gulliver Prep, and an excerpt of it is shared below:

"Will probably need a year or two before he’s ready to make an impact on Saturdays, but should be viewed as a vertical playmaker that quarterbacks are going to want to target whenever it’s time to take a shot. Could get some burn in the slot, but looks like more of a natural on the outside in a modern pro-style attack. First-class speed (10.6 in the 100-meter dash and 21.1 in the 200-meter) is what NFL scouts covet these days."

Brown's decision to commit to LSU comes as little surprise, as all of On3.com's experts predicted he would land with the Tigers. In addition, he tweeted in June that he had a great visit to LSU.

Brown has shown enough at the high school level to prove he can make an immediate impact in college, but it's unclear what his role as a freshman at LSU will look like.

He will eventually get his chance to shine for the Tigers, and his arrival at LSU is a major boost for the team's offense.