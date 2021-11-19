Floyd Mayweather: I Would've Knocked Logan Paul out in 1st Round in a 'Real Fight'

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally stated the obvious Thursday, saying he would have scored a first-round knockout of Logan Paul if their June exhibition was an officially sanctioned boxing match.

"I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun," Mayweather said, per TalkSport's Michael Benson. "People have gotta know, there's a difference between a real fight and an exhibition. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would've been a blowout in the first round."

Mayweather and Paul went the eight-round distance, but the former five-division world champion never exerted himself beyond cruise control. He treated it like the glorified sparring session and kept it entertaining for those who tuned in.

A lot of people watched, too. The exhibition generated an estimated one million pay-per-view buys worth a total of around $50 million, according to Sportico.

Mayweather was gracious in victory, saying Paul exceeded his expectations.

"He's better than I thought he was," Mayweather told reporters. "... I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy."

The fact of the matter is Mayweather, who retired with a 50-0 career record, could have ended the bout at a moment's notice if necessary.

That's not a diss against Paul, though. It's just the reality of a situation where one of the greatest boxers in history is taking on a social-media star whose only official fight was a split-decision loss to fellow YouTuber Olajide "KSI" Olatunji in 2019.

You don't go from a taking on KSI to seriously competing against Mayweather, especially with only a few years of boxing experience under your belt.

UFC star Conor McGregor owns ample big-fight experience and couldn't deliver any punches of consequence when he fought Mayweather, a master of defensive tactics, in 2017.

While Paul has suggested a rematch, it's probably better for him to walk away being able to tell people he survived eight rounds against Mayweather without getting knocked out.