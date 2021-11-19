X

    Dallas Goedert, Eagles Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $59M

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2021

    The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that tight end Dallas Goedert has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $59 million with $35.7 million guaranteed. 

    That will make Goedert the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL behind San Francisco's George Kittle (five years, $75 million) and Kansas City's Travis Kelce (four years, $57.3 million). 

    Locking up Goedert for the long term made sense after the Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals last month. The 26-year-old has been solid this year, posting 29 catches for 429 yards and two scores in nine games as he builds a rapport with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Dallas Goedert has the third best yards per catch among tight ends this season and has the best first down % among TEs in the NFL <a href="https://t.co/rhau262xbH">https://t.co/rhau262xbH</a>

    Zach Berman @ZBerm

    H. Roseman on Oct. 15 after trading Z. Ertz: "There's going to be no discount on Dallas Goedert. So we know that, so we want to get as much information and give him as much opportunity to take over that and see him in that role as much as possible, as opposed to guessing on it."

    He's the third Eagles player from the 2018 draft class to sign an extension. Left tackle Jordan Mailata signed a four-year, $64 million extension, while defensive end Josh Sweat was locked up on a three-year, $40 million pact.

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Considering the rounds they were drafted in, Howie Roseman and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> arguably didn't miss in the 2018 NFL Draft on any of their five picks: <br><br>2nd: Goedert ✅ 💸<br>4th: Maddox ✅<br>4th: Sweat ✅ 💸<br>6th: Pryor ✅<br>7th: Mailata ✅ 💸

    Zach Berman @ZBerm

    What the Eagles have done in 2021 is similar to what they did in the 2016 offseason: identified ascending players, re-signed them before they hit the market.<br><br>In '16, it was Ertz, Cox, Lane Johnson, Vinny Curry.<br>In '21, it's been Goedert, Mailata, Sweat.

    The 4-6 Eagles find themselves in an interesting spot. They have young talent in place in players like Goedert, Mailata, Sweat, DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders. However, a number of expensive veteran contributors (Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Jason Kelce) are nearing the end of their careers.

    The Eagles aren't in a full rebuild, but they aren't a contender either. How they approach their retooling will depend on whether they believe Hurts can be the long-term franchise quarterback.

    With potentially three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, it's an assessment they'll likely make after this season. Regardless, Goedert will be a huge part of the team for the foreseeable future. 

