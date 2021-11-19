Dallas Goedert, Eagles Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $59M

Dallas Goedert, Eagles Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $59MNovember 19, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that tight end Dallas Goedert has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $59 million with $35.7 million guaranteed.
That will make Goedert the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL behind San Francisco's George Kittle (five years, $75 million) and Kansas City's Travis Kelce (four years, $57.3 million).
Locking up Goedert for the long term made sense after the Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals last month. The 26-year-old has been solid this year, posting 29 catches for 429 yards and two scores in nine games as he builds a rapport with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.
He's the third Eagles player from the 2018 draft class to sign an extension. Left tackle Jordan Mailata signed a four-year, $64 million extension, while defensive end Josh Sweat was locked up on a three-year, $40 million pact.
Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks
Considering the rounds they were drafted in, Howie Roseman and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> arguably didn't miss in the 2018 NFL Draft on any of their five picks: <br><br>2nd: Goedert ✅ 💸<br>4th: Maddox ✅<br>4th: Sweat ✅ 💸<br>6th: Pryor ✅<br>7th: Mailata ✅ 💸
The 4-6 Eagles find themselves in an interesting spot. They have young talent in place in players like Goedert, Mailata, Sweat, DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders. However, a number of expensive veteran contributors (Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Jason Kelce) are nearing the end of their careers.
The Eagles aren't in a full rebuild, but they aren't a contender either. How they approach their retooling will depend on whether they believe Hurts can be the long-term franchise quarterback.
With potentially three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, it's an assessment they'll likely make after this season. Regardless, Goedert will be a huge part of the team for the foreseeable future.