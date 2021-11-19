Jordan Spieth Announces Birth of Newborn Son Sammy in Twitter Photo

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for CJ Cup @ Summit

Golf pro Jordan Spieth and his wife Annie Verret announced the birth of their first child, Sammy Spieth, on Thursday. He was born Nov. 14.

The couple kept the pregnancy quiet until the Tour Championship, when a pregnant Verret was seen following Spieth around on the links.

"We weren't like hiding it or anything like that, it was just more private life," Spieth said to GolfChannel.com in September. "Yeah, very excited. She feels great, that's the No. 1 priority and everything's going smoothly."

The birth of Spieth's son is just another highlight of a successful year for the 28-year-old. He won the Valero Texas Open, was the runner-up at The Open Championship and re-entered the top 10 rankings. He also qualified for his first Tour Championship in four years.