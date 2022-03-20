Red Sox Rumors: Trevor Story Agrees to 6-Year, $140M Contract to Play 2B

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Shortstop Trevor Story became one of the last big dominoes to fall in MLB free agency Sunday, as he agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Jim Bowden of CBS Sports reported that Story will move from shortstop to second base in Boston since Xander Bogaerts occupies the shortstop position.

Story spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, posting a per-162 game average of 34 home runs, 98 RBI, 101 runs and 22 stolen bases, per Baseball Reference. He also hit .272 with a .863 OPS.

The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger who has finished 12th or better in National League MVP voting on three occasions.

It will be interesting to see how Story fares without playing at the hitter-friendly Coors Field half the time.

Story hit .303 (.972 OPS) in Denver from 2016 to 2021, but those figures dipped to .241 (.752 OPS) away from home.

He's still one of the game's top power bats at shortstop, however, and that will be a welcome sight for the Red Sox as they land one of the top free agents in this year's market.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy Sports reported Boston's interest in Story on the Dec. 6 edition of Audacy Sports' Big Time Baseball podcast:

"Story, I have heard three teams—Seattle, Houston and Boston. So it would be interesting to see with Boston. Obviously he could start out at second base potentially, and we'll see what goes on from there."

With Story moving to second base, he gives Boston a loaded infield alongside Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox made the American League Championship Series last year and finished two wins shy of taking the AL pennant. Adding Story should make Boston the top contender for the AL crown, as the power-hitting middle infielder joins a Red Sox team that posted a .777 OPS (third-best in the league).