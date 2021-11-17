Stephen A.: Kyrie Irving Made Late Push For He, Kevin Durant to Join Nets over Knicks

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

New York Knicks fans' dream of a Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pairing were apparently almost a reality in the summer of 2019.

On Wednesday's episode of First Take, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said both superstars were prepared to sign with the Knicks before Irving convinced Durant to "build our own culture" with the Brooklyn Nets.

Some speculated that Irving and Durant strongly considered the Knicks in free agency two years ago.

In 2019, The Athletic's Frank Isola wrote Knicks management was "optimistic" coming off a 17-65 record the previous season that Durant and Irving would save the franchise.

Instead, as Isola noted, New York was "stunned and depressed" when the Nets landed the All-Star duo.

In the midst of that 17-65 campaign, Knicks governor James Dolan told ESPN Radio New York's The Michael Kay Show (h/t SNY.tv), "From what we've heard, we're going to have a very successful offseason when it comes to free agents."

As it turns out, the Knicks did have a very good summer in 2019 even though the results didn't immediately prove it. They selected RJ Barrett with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and signed Julius Randle, Taj Gibson and Elfrid Payton as free agents.

After going 21-45 in 2019-20, New York hired Tom Thibodeau as head coach. The roster underwent further changes, including a trade for Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Knicks finished last season 41-31 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 with the core of Randle, Barrett and Rose.

Durant didn't play for the Nets during the 2019-20 campaign while rehabbing a ruptured right Achilles suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. Irving only appeared in 20 games before having season-ending shoulder surgery.

Brooklyn added to its star power by acquiring James Harden early last season, but the team lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Milwaukee Bucks.