Report: Staples Center to Be Renamed Crypto.com Arena in Multiyear Contract

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers is set to undergo a name change.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that the Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena starting Dec. 25. He added that the multiyear naming-rights deal is believed to be the largest for a U.S. venue.

