    Report: Staples Center to Be Renamed Crypto.com Arena in Multiyear Contract

    Doric SamNovember 17, 2021

    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers is set to undergo a name change.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that the Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena starting Dec. 25. He added that the multiyear naming-rights deal is believed to be the largest for a U.S. venue.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

