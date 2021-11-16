Loyola Chicago Leaving MVC, Joining Atlantic 10 Starting in 2022-23 Season

AP Photo/Matt Marton, File

Loyola of Chicago became the latest university to shift its conference allegiances Tuesday, announcing it plans to leave the Missouri Valley Conference for the Atlantic 10 beginning in 2022-23.

Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney issued a statement about the decision:

"I am excited to announce that Loyola University Chicago will be joining the Atlantic 10 Conference beginning in the 2022-23 academic year. The A-10 is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in the country for its success in competition and in the classroom. This move will continue to grow our visibility at a national level, while at the same time placing us in a league with three other Jesuit institutions. We are confident this is a move that positions Loyola for even greater success, both athletically and academically, in the future."

Loyola has emerged as one of the best mid-major men's basketball programs in the country in recent seasons. The Ramblers reached the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 last season under Porter Moser, who left the program for Oklahoma in April.

New head coach Drew Valentine has Loyola off to a 2-0 start this season.

Oklahoma and Texas kicked off the recent trend of realignment, announcing plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025. The Big 12 then added BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, which led to the American Athletic Conference landing Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA, all of which came from Conference USA.

C-USA rebounded by picking up Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston and Jacksonville State. It also lost Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to the Sun Belt.

Nearly all of these moves were centered around football; Loyola's move is basketball-centric. The Atlantic 10 has not sponsored football since 2006.

Loyola's departure was the latest blow for to the Missouri Valley Conference, long a mid-major staple that has been weakening over the last decade. Creighton departed for the Big East in 2013, and Wichita State departed for the AAC in 2017.

The MVC has seemingly become a stepping stone for programs to turn themselves into mid-major powers before finding greener pastures elsewhere.