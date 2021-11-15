Seahawks' Russell Wilson Says Finger Injury Didn't Cause Struggles vs. Packers

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

In his return from a three-game absence because of surgery on his middle finger, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson didn't look like his usual self in a 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Wilson completed just 20 of 40 passes for 161 yards and two interceptions, both of which occurred in the end zone and halted Seattle's momentum. He accepted the blame for his performance, saying it had nothing to do with his previous injury.

"I got to play better. That was on me, those two plays," Wilson said after the game. "That was really the game. I don't second-guess anything. I have 100 percent confidence in our team and what we can do and what I can do and what we're going to do."

Wilson's interceptions were particularly crushing because they halted any momentum Seattle was trying to build in the second half. The offense made it down to the Green Bay 12-yard line midway through the third quarter, but Wilson tried to fit a pass to DK Metcalf that was picked off by Kevin King.

Early in the fourth quarter, Wilson launched a deep pass intended for Tyler Lockett, but Packers safety Adrian Amos came down with the ball.

It was the first shutout loss of Wilson's 10-year career as Seattle's starting quarterback. The Seahawks fell to 3-6, having lost four of their last five games.

Wilson suffered the finger injury in Seattle's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Backup quarterback Geno Smith performed adequately in his absence, throwing for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

With Sunday's loss, the Seahawks are now in sole possession of last place in the NFC West. Seattle has missed the playoffs just once with Wilson as its starting quarterback.

The Seahawks will face the division-leading Arizona Cardinals, who are 8-2, in a crucial home game next Sunday. Wilson will have to be at his best if he hopes to help Seattle turn its season around.