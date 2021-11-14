Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Destroy Matt Ryan, Falcons in Bounce-Back Game

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Destroy Matt Ryan, Falcons in Bounce-Back GameNovember 15, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 7-2 with a 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Fans were expecting a positive response after the Cowboys experienced an emphatic defeat to the Denver Broncos in Week 9.
The Falcons (4-5), on the other hand, see some of their momentum stalled after having won three of their last four games. Atlanta has yet to climb above .500 this season.
This contest was effectively decided by halftime. The Cowboys piled up 265 yards in the first half and jumped ahead 36-3.
Notable Performers
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: 24-of-31, 296 yards, two touchdowns; two carries, five yards, one touchdown
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys: 14 carries, 41 yards, two touchdowns; three receptions, 15 yards
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys: six receptions, 94 yards, two touchdowns
Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons: 9-of-21, 117 yards, two interceptions
Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons: four receptions, 60 yards
All Gas No Brakes in First Half for Dallas
The Cowboys had five drives in the first half. Here's how they each ended: touchdown, punt, touchdown, touchdown and touchdown. This resembled a college game where Dallas decided to schedule a Group of Five or FCS school as a midseason tuneup.
Whatever message head coach Mike McCarthy used after the Broncos game resonated with his players.
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys in first half last week vs. Broncos: 0 points, 109 yards. 1-of-6 on third down. 0-of-2 on fourth. Dak Prescott: 5-for-14, 75 yards. <br><br>Cowboys in first half today vs. Falcons: 36 points, 265 yards, 5-of-8 on third, 2-of-2 on fourth. Prescott: 18-of-23, 219 yards, 2 TDs.
CeeDee Lamb not only outscored the Falcons through the first two quarters, but his 94 receiving yards also eclipsed Atlanta's total output (89 yards).
The Cowboys have seen plenty of skilled pass-catchers through their doors. The second-year wideout is quickly putting himself in that group.
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb caught his 10th career receiving TD in the first quarter vs the Falcons...<br><br>He is now the first Cowboys player to have 1500+ receiving yards & 10+ receiving TD in his first 25 career games<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>
ProFootballReference @pfref
CeeDee Lamb just scored his second TD of the game, making this his third game with multiple receiving TDs<br><br>He's the first Cowboys player since the AFL-NFL merger to have three multi-TD games in his first two seasons <a href="https://t.co/JZosPFukKe">https://t.co/JZosPFukKe</a> <a href="https://t.co/E6UhpgTZRW">pic.twitter.com/E6UhpgTZRW</a>
On the other side of the ball, it might be time to put Trevon Diggs on some sort of interception tracker. Night Train Lane owns the record single-season mark (14) and Diggs is now more than halfway there with eight games remaining.
Considering Lane has held the record since 1952, the Cowboys cornerback probably won't get there in the end, but he may mount a stiff challenge.
Falcons Grounded Early
At least Atlanta sports fans can fire up replays from the 2021 World Series to cheer themselves up.
To say this wasn't the Falcons' day doesn't go far enough to describe how badly things went in the first half. The final minute encapsulated how it was a case of Murphy's law in action.
Atlanta got the ball with 1:10 on the clock following Lamb's second touchdown grab. A strip-sack by Micah Parsons led to a loss of nine yards on first down, and the next two plays yielded one total yard.
On fourth down, Dorance Armstrong blocked Dustin Colquitt's punt and Nahshon Wright fell on the ball in the end zone for a score. Not content to take a 32-point lead, McCarthy decided to go for two when a penalty allowed Dallas another shot on its point-after attempt.
NFL @NFL
Punt block touchdown for the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a>! 🤠<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsDAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsDAL</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/2FfR7utaoj">pic.twitter.com/2FfR7utaoj</a>
It seems pretty clear Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was carrying a chip on his shoulder after having been fired by the Falcons. Luckily for Atlanta, it won't be running into Mike Smith or Jim Mora anytime soon.
During the Detroit Lions' bye, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn symbolically buried the film of their Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That might be a smart idea for Atlanta's coaching staff in handling Sunday's heavy defeat.
What's Next?
The Falcons have a short week as they host the New England Patriots on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Cowboys hit the road for a date with the Kansas City Chiefs on No. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET.