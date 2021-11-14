Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Roger Goodell's Salary: He's an Outstanding NFL Commissioner

Set Number: X162403 TK1

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earns his enormous yearly salary.

Goodell made nearly $128 million over the last two years, according to Ken Belson of the New York Times. Jones discussed this figure on HBO's Back on the Record with Bob Costas (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk):

"Certainly those numbers on the face of them are large numbers. Roger has been an excellent commissioner. I might say that back when years ago when I first came in the league they would be big numbers. I don't know for sure what a man of your talent was making back then. But I know we could look at where we are today, and those numbers have increased a lot during that time. So everything has gotten more as opposed to maybe what we've looked at in the past. But I think this: I think that Roger Goodell has done an outstanding job as commissioner of the NFL."

Belson reported that Goodell's salary is determined by "several prominent committees made up of owners of the league's 32 clubs," adding that the large figure is based on his work securing media and labor deals.

The NFL secured a new television deal in March worth $113 billion over 11 seasons, starting in 2023.

Goodell previously signed a five-year, $200 million extension in December 2017, which led to complaints from Jones in a letter shared to his fellow owners.

Jones called the contract a "substantial commitment by the Owners" while offering "unique and largely unfettered power exercised by the Commissioner."

"Ownership can't have the Chairman let us down again," Jones added.

Those complaints also came shortly after Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

It seems Jones has changed his opinion on Goodell as NFL profits continue to soar.