Seattle University HC Jim Hayford Resigns After Allegedly Using Racial Slurs

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle University Director of Athletics Shaney Fink announced that she has accepted the resignation of men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford, who has been on paid administrative leave since last Friday after allegations that he repeated racial slurs during a preseason practice.

"It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead the team," Fink said. The AD also noted that Seattle University has begun an investigation into "the climate within the program."

Jeff Goodman of Stadium broke the news of Hayford's administrative leave last Saturday alongside reasons why. He noted that Hayford repeated the N-word after one of his players used the slur.

"Sources said that it wasn’t the first time that Hayford had repeated the word after one of his players said it, and that it also occurred once during the summer," Goodman wrote.

"A Black player used the word during Thursday's scrimmage, and it was then called into question by one of the officials. Hayford then repeated the word in an effort to curtail its use."

"Did you say the N-word?" Hayford reportedly said.

One day later, Hayford met with the team to apologize, but the damage had reportedly been done then and earlier as well.

"Most of the players don’t like him, so this was almost the final straw," a source told Goodman. "He’s very emotional, flammable. It can be a hostile environment."

Goodman added that "the majority of the team" refused to play for Hayford at that juncture.

Hayford coached Seattle from 2017-2021 and previously led Eastern Washington from 2011 to 2017. The 53-year-old went 64-55 as the Redhawks' head coach.

Interim head coach Chris Victor has taken over the program. Seattle started the season with a 69-66 victory over Alcorn State on Tuesday.