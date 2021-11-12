Conor McGregor Slams Jorge Masvidal for Withdrawing from UFC 269: 'F--k Your Injury'

AP Photo/John Locher

Conor McGregor criticized Jorge Masvidal on Twitter for dropping out of his welterweight fight with Leon Edwards due to an injury.

"It’s also Jorge masvadal (sic) birthday but he a b---h for bottling the fight against Leon. F--k your 'injury' You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. H-e in a housecoat. The f--k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!"

That tweet only continues the war of words between the two fighters over the years. The two clearly do not like each other but have yet to fight in the Octagon.

UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell previously told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that Masvidal, who was scheduled to fight Edwards in a welterweight bout at UFC 269 on Sat., Dec. 11, was out with an undisclosed injury.

As of now, it's unclear whether Edwards will fight on the card against a replacement or be removed from the event entirely. A timeframe for Masvidal's return is unknown.