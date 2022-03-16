Report: Joc Pederson Agrees to Giants Contract After Winning World Series with Braves

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson reportedly agreed to a new deal with the San Francisco Giants, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Pederson's contract will be worth $6 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the details of the one-year pact.

Pederson had declined his $10 million mutual option in favor of a $2.5 million buyout to become a free agent earlier this offseason prior to the MLB lockout that lasted 99 days.

Pederson originally signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2021 season. He was traded to Atlanta in July after Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

In 64 games with the Braves, Pederson slashed .249/.325/.428 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. He finished the 2021 season with a line of .238/.310/.422 with 18 homers and 61 RBI.

The 29-year-old lefty made the most out of his postseason appearances and was a key contributor to Atlanta's World Series title run. Pederson had two pinch-hit home runs in the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, making him the third player ever with two in a single postseason series.

He followed that up with a two-run homer off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Max Scherzer in Atlanta's comeback win in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

Pederson became the ninth player in major league history to win back-to-back World Series with different teams, as he was a part of the Dodgers' title in 2020.

Pederson spent the first seven seasons of his career in Los Angeles. He hit 25 or more home runs four times and was selected to the All-Star Game in 2015.

The addition of Pederson provides the Giants with some outfield depth and an experienced postseason hitter who can help them make another run to the playoffs.