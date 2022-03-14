Former Giants TE Evan Engram Reportedly Plans to Sign 1-Year, $9M Jaguars Contract

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram intends to sign a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

The deal can reportedly reach $10 million with incentives.

It's just the latest in what has been a busy start to free agency in Jacksonville:

The 2017 first-round pick has been up and down in the NFL but earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020 with 63 catches for 654 yards plus two total touchdowns. He followed it up with 408 yards and three touchdowns on 46 receptions.

Thanks to injuries throughout the receiving corps, Engram's 73 targets were only three off the team lead.

Though the Giants have tried to get him more involved—including short passes and runs—drops and inconsistency has held him back.

The 27-year-old has still flashed potential, utilizing his 6'3", 240-pound frame with elite athleticism to make him a matchup problem. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the combine in 2017 and has used this skill set throughout his career to make plays after the catch.

Engram scored six touchdowns as a rookie, while his 58.4 receiving yards per game in 2019 was sixth among tight ends.

Injuries have been a problem, however. He missed 14 games in his first three seasons, including eight in 2019 due to a foot injury. A calf injury then kept him off the field the first two games of the 2021 season.

It's clear the Jaguars still see Engram's upside and are hoping he can reach his potential in a new location.