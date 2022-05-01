Nick Foles Released from Bears Contract After Failing to Find Trade Partner

AP Photo/Wade Payne

The Chicago Bears have released quarterback Nick Foles, according to his agent Justin Schulman.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relayed the news.

Foles will account for $6.667 million in dead cap space, per Aaron Leming of Bear Report.

It's been a disappointing three years for Foles, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 on a four-year, $88 million deal. The Bears acquired the quarterback in 2020 in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

In both stops, Foles had a chance to be the starting quarterback but couldn't get it done on the field.

The 33-year-old finished the 2019 season with three touchdown passes and two interceptions in four games, averaging 184.0 passing yards per game. He wasn't much better in 2020 with an average of 205.8 passing yards across nine games, throwing 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He had just an 81.8 quarterback rating across those two years.

After the Bears drafted Justin Fields and signed Andy Dalton, Foles dropped to third on the depth chart. He ended up starting one game, leading the Bears to a 25-24 road win over the Seattle Seahawks after completing 24 of 35 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown.

Foles still possesses plenty of upside, as he showed during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran led the Eagles to the first Super Bowl in franchise history after taking over for an injured Carson Wentz late in the 2017 season.

The quarterback won Super Bowl MVP after totaling three passing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the win over the New England Patriots.

In six playoff starts, Foles has a 98.8 career quarterback rating.

In 2013, the Arizona product earned his only Pro Bowl selection when he threw 27 touchdown passes and just two interceptions during his first stint with the Eagles.