UFC 268: Gaethje, Chandler, More Earn Bonus Prize Money from Usman vs. Covington Card

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler earned Fight of the Night honors to lead the performance bonuses given for Saturday's UFC 268 pay-per-view.

Chris Barnett, Bobby Green, Alex Pereira and Marlon Vera received Performance of the Night bonuses for their respective victories. Each prize comes with an additional $50,000 on top of the fighter's purse.

