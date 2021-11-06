James Madison Accepts Invitation to Sun Belt Conference, Will Join No Later Than 2023

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

James Madison University accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference, a move that'll be completed no later than July 1, 2023.

The Dukes are a member of the Colonial Athletic Association and field an FCS football program, which will transition to the FBS level in the Sun Belt.

JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne released a statement about the decision:

"The Sun Belt Conference presents the right opportunity at the right time for James Madison Athletics. Our department has achieved at a tremendously high level over the last seven years and even further throughout our entire history. We have demonstrated an increased ability to succeed at the national level, and this move to the Sun Belt further enhances that to an even greater degree as we move forward. JMU is committed to providing the best student-athlete experience in the nation, and this move ensures that our focus resides on our student-athletes and balancing their competitive and off-the-field success."

James Madison's impending arrival increases the Sun Belt's projected size to 16 as part of the nationwide collegiate sports realignment jump-started by Oklahoma and Texas announcing their plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in July.

The Sun Belt's 12 current members—Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Arkansas Little Rock, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy and UT Arlington—will be joined by JMU, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi by 2023. In football, the conference will move from 10 to 14 teams.

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill commented on the Dukes' arrival:

"We are thrilled to welcome James Madison University to the Sun Belt Conference. This move brings another strong brand and passionate fanbase into the Sun Belt and elevates the Dukes' storied football program to the highest level of NCAA competition. I am grateful to JMU president Jonathan Alger and athletics director Jeff Bourne for their leadership during this process and look forward to working closely with them moving forward."

The CAA is a Division I conference in most sports, so it'll be a lateral transition for most of the men's and women's programs at James Madison, which is located in Virginia, and an elevation for the football program.

JMU football has reached the FCS National Championship Game in three of the past five years, highlighted by a national title in 2016.

The Dukes own a 7-1 record this season, and the announcement of their future move to the Sun Belt comes as part of homecoming weekend. They'll face Campbell at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

In all, James Madison is home to 18 varsity sports programs that will join the Sun Belt.