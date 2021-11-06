Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently.

When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."

Martin, 43, spent 15 seasons in the NBA from 2000 to 2015, playing for the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

The former University of Cincinnati standout was the No. 1 pick in the 2000 draft and went on to be a one-time All-Star.

Melo, 37, is in the midst of his 19th NBA season and his first with the Lakers after previous stints as a member of the Nuggets, Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony and Martin spent six-plus seasons as teammates in Denver and later reunited in New York for two more seasons.

Martin Jr. was just a toddler when his father and Melo played together for the first time, and now he is going head-to-head with one of the NBA's all-time-great scorers.

The younger Martin was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft out of high school by the Sacramento Kings, and he has spent the past two seasons with the Rockets.

If Martin Jr. enjoys an NBA career as long as Melo's or even his father's, he has at least a decade left in the league and plenty of opportunities to leave his mark.