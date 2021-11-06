Breeders' Cup 2021 Payouts: Prize Money Purse Info for All Races on Friday

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The three-day Breeders' Cup kicked off Friday from Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, California with five races capped by the Juvenile Turf.

A pair of horses took home over $1 million in Echo Zulu and Corniche, while Twilight Gleaming, Pizza Bianca and Modern Games pocketed half a million.

Here's a look at how all of the races went down alongside purse, payout and prize information. You can also review some notes on the biggest winners of the day.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

1. Twilight Gleaming ($520,000): Win ($12.40), Place ($5.80), Show ($4.60)

2. Go Bears Go ($170,000): Place ($10.60), Show ($7.20)

3. Kaufymaker ($90,000): Show ($11.20)

Purse: $1,000,000

Source: Daily Racing Form

Juvenile Fillies

1. Echo Zulu ($1,040,000): Win ($3.60), Place ($2.60), Show ($2.10)

2. Juju's Map ($340,000): Place ($3.20), Show ($2.40)

3. Tarabi ($180,000): Show ($3.40)

Purse: $2,000,000

Source: Daily Racing Forum

Juvenile Fillies Turf

1. Pizza Bianca ($520,000): Win ($21.80), Place ($10.40), Show ($6.60)

2. Malavath ($170,000): Place ($19.00), Show ($12.00)

3. Haughty ($90,000): Show ($5.00)

Purse: $1,000,000

Source: Daily Racing Forum

TVG Juvenile

1. Corniche ($1,040,000): Win ($4.80), Place ($4.00), Show ($3.40)

2. Pappacap ($340,000): Place ($9.00), Show ($6.20)

3. Giant Game ($180,000): Show ($7.60)

Purse: $2,000,000

Source: Daily Racing Forum

Juvenile Turf

Note: Modern Games was running for purse money only. For betting purposes, he is treated as a late scratch, with Tiz the Bomb considered the winner, per TVG.

Purse Money

1. Modern Games ($520,000)

2. Tiz the Bomb ($170,000)

3. Mackinnon ($90,000)

Payouts

1. Tiz the Bomb: Win ($17.60), Place ($7.40), Show ($5.20)

2. Mackinnon: Place ($6.60), Show ($5.40)

3. Grafton Street: Show ($9.40)

Purse: $1,000,000

Source: Daily Racing Forum

Big Winners: Horses

Echo Zulu's win in the Juvenile Fillies race and Corniche's victory in the TVG Juvenile earned $1 million purses for each.

Echo Zulu was a heavy pre-race favorite at 4-5, per the Breeders' Cup broadcast, and she left no doubt about that sportsbook confidence with a resounding 5.5-length victory.

Per Horse Racing Nation, Echo Zulu has won all four of her career races.

Like Echo Zulu, Corniche was a heavy pre-race favorite at 7-5, per the Breeders' Cup broadcast.

Unlike Echo Zulu, this wasn't a no-doubt result as a group of horses was hot on Corniche's hoofs down the stretch, but the Bob Baffert-trained horse still won by a few lengths as he held off some late charges:

Corniche has won all three of his lifetime races.

Big Winners: Bettors

Mike Welsch of Daily Racing Forum tried to explain a confusing situation regarding Modern Games and why he was racing for just prize money.

"But just prior to the race, Modern Games was mistakenly scratched from the wagering and as a result ran for purse money only. For parimutuel purposes, Tiz the Bomb became the official winner of the Juvenile Turf, with Mackinnon awarded second place and Grafton Street third in the betting.

"Albahr, who was in the stall adjacent to Modern Games, flipped in the starting gate and was scratched by the track veterinarian. The door to Modern Games's stall in the gate was opened by the assistant starter, and he came through apparently unscathed but was unexpectedly scratched minutes later.

"There was no immediate explanation given by the stewards as to why Modern Games was inadvertently scratched."

Therefore, it was a big win for Tiz the Bomb backers. Per Horse Racing Nation, Tiz the Bomb was 8-1 to win before the race.

It was a decisive result for Modern Games, though, as the horse stormed down the stretch after settling into the middle of the field during the race.

Elsewhere, backers of Pizza Bianca hit it big as the horse, owned by celebrity chef Bobby Flay, won with 9-1 odds.

Matt Dinerman of Golden Gate Fields gave credit to trainer Chris Clement, as did Flay:

The win marked Clement's first at the Breeders' Cup.