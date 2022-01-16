Nick Bosa Out for 49ers vs. Cowboys After Being Diagnosed with Concussion

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will be out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion, the team announced.

Bosa suffered the injury late in the second quarter with 1:15 left when his head collided with 49ers teammate D.J. Jones. Bosa had three tackles and accounted for half a sack prior to exiting.

Bosa returned to his dominant form in 2021 after suffering a torn ACL just two games into the 2020 season. He had recorded six total tackles and zero sacks at the time of the injury.

The 24-year-old had 52 tackles, 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles this season.

Bosa has proved he can be an elite player when healthy, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after being taken No. 2 overall in the 2019 draft. He tallied nine sacks in his first year to go with 47 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception. His 24 hurries were also fifth in the NFL.

San Francisco will have trouble replacing him on the field, but Samson Ebukam and Arden Key will likely take on bigger roles.