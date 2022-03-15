Brewers' Updated Starting Lineup After Reported Andrew McCutchen Contract

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen has agreed to a contract to join the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier on Monday that McCutchen was "in talks" with Milwaukee.

Here's a look at the Brewers' starting lineup with McCutchen added to the mix:

C: Omar Narvaez

1B: Rowdy Tellez

2B: Kolten Wong

3B: Luis Urias

SS: Willy Adames

LF: Andrew McCutchen

CF: Lorenzo Cain

RF: Hunter Renfroe

DH: Christian Yelich

The Brewers already have a strong crop of outfielders, so McCutchen will likely be a plug-and-play option in the outfield. He can relieve Christian Yelich in left field and allow the slugger to do what does best. McCutchen can also fill in for Lorenzo Cain in center field, where he won a Gold Glove in 2012.

It's also likely that McCutchen will see substantial time at designated hitter as well after the implementation of the universal DH rule.

Philadelphia had declined its club option on McCutchen earlier this offseason prior to the MLB lockout that lasted 99 days.

McCutchen originally joined the Phillies on a three-year, $50 million contract after the 2018 season. He hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBI in three seasons in Philadelphia.

McCutchen previously played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.

The Pirates drafted McCutchen 11th overall in the 2005 MLB draft. He made his major league debut in 2009 and quickly established himself as Pittsburgh's best player. McCutchen was named to five consecutive All-Star Games from 2011 to 2015.

McCutchen put together one of the best seasons of his career in 2013 to be named National League MVP. He batted .317 with 185 hits, 38 doubles, 21 home runs, 84 RBI and 27 stolen bases. McCutchen was instrumental in leading Pittsburgh to its first postseason appearance since 1992. McCutchen was the first Pirates player to be named MVP since Barry Bonds in 1992.

Pittsburgh traded McCutchen to San Francisco prior to the 2018 season. Midway through that year, he was traded to the Yankees.

McCutchen joining the Brewers provides them with a veteran presence and outfield depth. McCutchen still has a potent bat, recording 27 home runs and 80 RBI in 144 games last season.

The addition of McCutchen should bolster Milwaukee's chances to make another run to the postseason after four straight playoff appearances. The Brewers fell to the eventual champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS last year.