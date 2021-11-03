Attorney Tony Buzbee: NDAs Were a 'Deal Breaker' in Deshaun Watson Settlement Talks

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing 22 women in civil cases accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct, said the request for nondisclosure agreements served as a "deal breaker" in settlement talks.

Buzbee discussed the cases during an interview with Fox 26 Houston, per John Barr and Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

"In what was submitted to us, there were nondisclosure agreements and many of the women pushed back on those," Buzbee said. He also said some of the women insisted they were "never going to sign that" even after he and his colleagues changed some of the language in the agreements.

Barr and Barshop noted Rusty Hardin, who is Watson's attorney, told ESPN in July the quarterback did not plan on reaching any settlement agreements if they included nondisclosure agreements.

"I do not want anybody to be saying that this guy paid off women to stay quiet," Hardin said at the time.

However, Hardin did not respond to ESPN's request for comment on the latest settlement discussions.

In addition to the 22 civil lawsuits, at least 10 women have filed criminal complaints against Watson to the Houston Police Department, including two women who have not filed lawsuits. The NFL is also investigating the allegations.

There were trade rumors about Watson circulating prior to Tuesday's deadline, but the Texans never moved him. While the quarterback has not played this season, it is reasonable to assume the looming deadline may have led to increased settlement discussions between the two sides.

Barr and Barshop noted Buzbee said he is now preparing for the cases to go to trial in February.