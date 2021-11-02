Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Dolphins Won't Trade For Texans QB Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Deshaun Watson is expected to remain with the Houston Texans past the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline after the Miami Dolphins reportedly declined to make a move at this time.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the final decision to not pursue Watson.

The Texans are expected to resume trade talks during the offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.