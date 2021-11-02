Philip Rivers Would 'Listen' If Saints Contacted Him After Jameis Winston Injury

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers said he would listen if the New Orleans Saints called about adding him to their roster, according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

The Saints suddenly have an opening under center after starter Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although the team has not contacted Rivers.

"We're satisfied with the quarterback room," Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Monday.

New Orleans also has Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and rookie fourth-round pick Ian Book on the roster.

Hill was the team's starter last season when Drew Brees suffered a rib injury, leading the team to a 3-1 record in four starts. He totaled 834 passing yards and four touchdowns along with 209 rushing yards and four more scores during his four full games as a quarterback.

Rivers could be an upgrade if he joins the team.

The 39-year-old was effective last year in his lone season with the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with 4,169 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His 97.0 quarterback rating was the sixth-highest of his 15 seasons as a starter in the NFL.

He retired after the season, but told Bob Kravitz of The Athletic in August that he thought he could have remained the Colts' starter if he wanted.

Rivers' recent success showed he can still be productive, especially in a Payton-led offense that allowed Brees to thrive. New Orleans should explore all options as it tries to remain a contender after a 5-2 start to the season.