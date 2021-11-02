Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini Indicted on Fraud Charges After Investigation of Payment

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini were indicted by Swiss investigators on fraud charges over a $2 million payment made in 2011.

"This payment damaged FIFA's assets and unlawfully enriched Platini," Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Platini filed a request in 2011 for back payment of $2 million for serving as an advisor to Blatter during his first term as president from 1998 to 2002. Blatter, who was up for re-election at the time, authorized the payment. Platini was seen as an influential figure that ultimately helped Blatter attain re-election.

Prosecutors allege Blatter authorized the payment so that Platini would use his influence to secure the election.

Blatter has been charged with counts of fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. Platini's charges include fraud, misappropriation and forgery. He's also considered an accomplice to Blatter's mismanagement of funds.

Blatter resigned as FIFA president in 2015.