Honus Wagner T206 Baseball Card Graded PSA Authentic Sells for $1.1M at Auction

Honus Wagner T206 Baseball Card Graded PSA Authentic Sells for $1.1M at AuctionNovember 2, 2021
A T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $1.1 million at auction last weekend.
The Hobby's Mona Lisa brings another seven-figure price. This T206 Honus Wagner example graded PSA Authentic took home over $1.1 million in our 2021 Fall Premier over the weekend!
Few cards have captured the imagination of collectors quite like the T206 Wagner, both because of its age (it dates back to 1901-11) and the scarcity of cards still available.
One version went for $6.6 million in August, setting a record for the most expensive sports card ever. The figure was $1.4 million more than a buyer paid for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card and a 2003-04 LeBron James Upper Deck Exquisite Collection autographed rookie jersey card.
Wagner is widely considered one of the greatest players from baseball's deadball era. He recorded a .328/.391/.467 slash line, 723 stolen bases and 1,732 RBI over 21 seasons. His 130.8 WAR are 10th all time on Baseball Reference.