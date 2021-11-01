Honus Wagner T206 Baseball Card Graded PSA Authentic Sells for $1.1M at Auction

Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $1.1 million at auction last weekend.

Few cards have captured the imagination of collectors quite like the T206 Wagner, both because of its age (it dates back to 1901-11) and the scarcity of cards still available.

One version went for $6.6 million in August, setting a record for the most expensive sports card ever. The figure was $1.4 million more than a buyer paid for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card and a 2003-04 LeBron James Upper Deck Exquisite Collection autographed rookie jersey card.

Wagner is widely considered one of the greatest players from baseball's deadball era. He recorded a .328/.391/.467 slash line, 723 stolen bases and 1,732 RBI over 21 seasons. His 130.8 WAR are 10th all time on Baseball Reference.