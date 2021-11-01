Report: Jameis Winston Out for Season After Injury Diagnosed as ACL Tear, MCL Damage

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly suffered a torn left ACL and damage to his MCL in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss the remainder of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news after Winston underwent an MRI on Monday.

The 27-year-old was helped off the field during the second quarter of the Week 8 matchup after twisting his knee when Bucs linebacker Devin White made a horse-collar tackle on a three-yard scramble.

Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints also have Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill, who started several games last season when Drew Brees went down with an injury. He completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 928 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions.

However, Hill has been out since suffering a concussion in Week 5. On Sunday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Hill is expected to clear concussion protocol ahead of a Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (h/t John Sigler of SaintsWire).

Siemian may get his first opportunity to start since 2019 for the New York Jets. He was also under center for 24 starts with the Denver Broncos from 2015 to 2017, going 13-11.

Siemian has thrown for 5,848 yards, 31 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 28 career games.

Winston's injury ends what had been a bounce-back year. He entered Week 8 completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,114 yards and 13 touchdowns against three interceptions.