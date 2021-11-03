Kyler Murray to Be a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. 49ers with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday there was "no doubt" that quarterback Kyler Murray would be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kingsbury said there was a possibility of Murray playing even if he didn't practice all week.

"He has got that type of ability," he said. "If it was earlier in his career, probably not. His understanding of the system now and some of the pieces that we have around him, I feel good about that."

The 24-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the Oct. 28 loss to the Green Bay Packers, although he didn't miss a single game during his first two seasons in the NFL after the Cardinals selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft.

When healthy, Murray is one of the best playmakers in the league. He threw for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 819 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground last year and has remained incredibly productive in 2021. His presence under center is a primary reason Arizona is a legitimate contender in the NFC West this season.

Look for Colt McCoy to step up if the Oklahoma product is sidelined following this setback.

The 35-year-old is probably best known for his time on the Texas Longhorns during his collegiate career, although he had experience on the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington and New York Giants before joining the Cardinals in March.