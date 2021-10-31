NFL Trade Rumors: Bucs Targeting a CB amid Richard Sherman Injury Recovery

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly targeting a cornerback ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

Tampa could use some depth at the position with Richard Sherman battling a hamstring injury and Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve with an elbow ailment.

Sherman missed a Week 7 win over the Chicago Bears because of the ailment and was listed as questionable for Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. However, Sherman appears to be on the mend and was active against New Orleans.

The 33-year-old signed with the Buccaneers ahead of Week 4 and has recorded one fumble recovery and 11 tackles in three games.

Murphy-Bunting, meanwhile, suffered his elbow injury in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and hasn't played since. He played just 16 snaps in that game.

Carlton Davis is also on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, and Dee Delaney is dealing with an ankle injury. That leaves Tampa with just Jamel Dean, Pierre Desir, Ross Cockrell and Rashard Robinson healthy at CB.

It's unclear which cornerbacks the Bucs might be targeting. However, they have several solid options to choose from, including Denver's Kyle Fuller, Pittsburgh's Joe Haden and Houston's Vernon Hargreaves III.

Fuller played just four percent of Denver's snaps in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders and didn't play Week 7. He could benefit from a change of scenery. In six games this season, the 29-year-old has two passes defensed and 17 tackles. Fuller will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Like Fuller, Haden is also set to become a free agent after the 2021 campaign, so he could be available. The 32-year-old has two passes defensed, one forced fumble and 20 tackles in five games. However, he has played all of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps this season and they might not be willing to move him.

Hargreaves, meanwhile, is playing in a reserve role despite appearing in all seven games this season. The Tampa native has struggled in the Houston secondary and, like Fuller, could also benefit from a change of scenery. He has one interception, three passes defensed and 20 tackles this year.