Jack Eichel Trade Rumors: Flames, Golden Knights Among Finalists for Sabres Star

The Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames are among the trade finalists for Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel, ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported Saturday.

However, the situation remains "fluid and complex," Weekes added.

The Golden Knights have been linked to Eichel ever since he and the Sabres have been at an impasse over the type of surgery he should have on the herniated disc in his neck.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff said earlier this week he thought the Golden Knights were a "team to watch" for Eichel. However, Sportsnet's Jeff Marek reported that the Sabres wanted Peyton Krebs in any deal with Vegas and the Golden Knights weren't willing to part ways with the 2019 first-round pick (h/t David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Elliotte Friedman also said on The Jeff Marek Show earlier this month that the Flames "really tried" to acquire Eichel over the summer.

"One of the teams that we knew was really big into (acquiring Eichel) was Calgary," Friedman said on the show (h/t The Hockey Writers' Colton Pankiw). "Calgary really tried. And not once did anybody say to me 'he wouldn't go to Calgary.'"

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported earlier this month on The Point that five teams remain in on Eichel. It's unclear if that's still the case with Calgary and Vegas appearing to be the front-runners.

The Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild have also been linked to Eichel over the last several months, per Friedman (h/t The Daily Goal Horn).

If Eichel is moved this year, it's unlikely he'll play because he needs to undergo neck surgery. He could be ready for the 2022-23 season, depending on when he is moved and how long it takes for him to recover.

Eichel has tallied 355 points (139 goals, 216 assists) in 375 games. He was drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2015 and signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension with Buffalo before the 2017-18 season.