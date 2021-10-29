Report: Georgia's Stetson Bennett to Start at QB vs. Florida over JT Daniels

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is sticking with the hot hand at quarterback for Saturday's SEC showdown against Florida.

Per Matt Zenitz of ON3.com, Stetson Bennett will remain under center even though JT Daniels is ready to return from a lat injury.

Daniels retained the starting job for the Bulldogs coming into this season after a strong finish in 2020. He started the final four games last year after Bennett suffered a shoulder injury against Florida.

The 21-year-old completed 76.1 percent of his attempts (54-of-71) for 567 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in three games this season. He missed Georgia's second game against UAB with an oblique injury.

Daniels was removed early in the second quarter of Georgia's 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt after the team got out to a huge lead. He finished 9-of-10 for 129 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

Bennett has been terrific this season. The Georgia native is 45-of-64 for 841 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in four starts.

Each of Bennett's last three starts have come against opponents that were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at the time of the game. Georgia defeated Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky by a combined score of 101-23.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (7-0) have five games remaining in the regular season. They will play Saturday's game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.