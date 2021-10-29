WWE HOFer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Undergoes Surgery After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Set Number: X159444 TK1

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan revealed this week that he had to undergo surgery for prostate cancer.

In a video posted on his Instagram page Thursday, Duggan announced he had been living with the disease "for a couple of months now."

Debra Duggan, Jim's wife, wrote a follow-up post Friday after his procedure: "Jim's surgery went as planned. He is resting comfortably now. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and well wishes. Please continue them as he continues to heal."

The post was accompanied by "#physicalssavelives."

This is the second surgery Duggan has undergone in less than two weeks. Debra wrote on Instagram on Oct. 20 that he was recovering after an emergency operation.

Per TMZ Sports, it's unclear if that procedure was related to Duggan's cancer diagnosis.

Duggan was a star in WWE (then called the World Wrestling Federation) from 1987 to '93 before moving to WCW. He won the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988, when there were only 20 participants. The 67-year-old won the WCW television title and United States title during his tenure with the promotion.

WWE inducted Duggan into the Hall of Fame in 2011.