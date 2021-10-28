Justin Jefferson Rooting for Ja'Marr Chase to Break Rookie Receiving Yards Record

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The connection between 2019 LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson appears to still be strong with both wide receivers starring in the NFL.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jefferson said he's rooting for Chase to break his record for receiving yards by a rookie.

"He’s been doing a great job," the Minnesota Vikings star said. "He’s killing it, especially having Joe, his college quarterback. I’m proud of him and of Joe, and I hope he does break it."

Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy for LSU in 2019, has had no problems re-establishing his chemistry with Chase after one year apart.

Jefferson rewrote the NFL record book last season when he racked up 1,400 receiving yards in his first season. Anquan Boldin previously held the mark with 1,377 yards in 2003.

Boldin's name came up again during the Cincinnati Bengals' 41-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens win last week. Chase passed the three-time Pro Bowl wideout for most receiving yards through seven games in the victory.

Chase had 201 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight catches against the Ravens. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has made everyone forget about all those concerns during preseason about his drops.

The Bengals rookie does have the benefit of playing 17 games as he chases the record. Jefferson set the mark in a 16-game season.

This level of production is nothing new for Chase or Jefferson. They both had more than 1,500 receiving yards and combined for 38 touchdown catches during LSU's undefeated national title season in 2019.