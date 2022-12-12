Report: Panthers' DJ Moore Day-to-Day with Knee Sprain; Injury Not 'Significant'

Al Bello/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is day-to-day with a knee sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A source also told Schefter that the injury is "nothing significant."

The 2018 first-round pick had an excellent sophomore season for the Panthers in 2019, catching 87 passes for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns.

Moore went into the 2020 season as Carolina's No. 1 wideout, posting 66 catches for 1,193 yards and four scores.

Moore followed that up with another strong performance in 2021, catching 93 passes for 1,157 yards and four scores.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has 46 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns. This season, four different players—Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker, Sam Darnold and Jacob Eason—have thrown passes for Carolina.

The quarterback situation gained a little clarity last week, as Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. And now that Darnold is healthy, it appears he will be the quarterback moving forward.