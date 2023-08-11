X

    Raiders' Davante Adams Avoided 'Serious' Injury in 49ers Practice, McDaniels Says

    Adam WellsAugust 11, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams likely avoided a serious injury despite leaving Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury.

    Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Adams didn't have a "serious" injury despite being seen walking to the locker room with a slight limp in his right leg.

    The injury occurred when Adams took a hit from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks during a joint practice between the two teams.

    Matt Barrows @mattbarrows

    Davante Adams had to be helped off the field after colliding with 49ers LB Oren Burks on an over-the-middle throw from Jimmy Garoppolo

    Cam Inman @CamInman

    First play at 49ers and Raiders team drills at practice, and Davante Adams apparently sustained a lower left leg injury and limped off after a collision with Oren Burks, who broke up a pass with Charvarius Ward in coverage

    Adams' trade to the Raiders last offseason was supposed to elevate the team to new heights. His partnership with Derek Carr, who was his quarterback at Fresno State, worked well as they connected for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

    Little else went right for the Raiders, who finished 6-11. They released Carr and signed Jimmy Garoppolo to replace him as their starting quarterback.

    Injuries have kept Adams out of the lineup at times in recent years. The six-time Pro Bowler missed at least one game in six consecutive seasons prior to 2022.

    Now in his 10th NFL season, Adams has firmly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league. He has averaged 112.7 receptions, 1,481 yards and 14.3 touchdowns per season over the past three years.

    Until the Raiders get Adams back, Jakobi Meyers will likely be Garoppolo's go-to target for the time being.

    Las Vegas will host the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in the preseason opener for both teams on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.