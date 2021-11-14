Britt Baker Defeats Tay Conti, Retains AEW Women's World Title at Full Gear 2021

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Britt Baker beat Tay Conti at AEW Full Gear on Saturday to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

Conti gave Baker a great challenge and somehow was able to keep going after finding herself on the wrong end of this Air Raid Crash:

Conti even landed this moonsault onto Rebel and Jamie Hayter:

Baker tried to finish the challenger with the Lockjaw, but Conti reached the ropes to survive. That was only temporary, however, as the champion retained after countering Conti's pin attempt for a roll-up and win.

Baker entered Full Gear as one of the most dominant women's champions in AEW history with only Hikaru Shida having a longer reign, while Conti received one of the first big breaks of her career.

Conti received a title shot once before against Shida in April, but after losing that match, she didn't have another televised bout for four months.

The Brazilian grappler was on a roll in the weeks leading up to Full Gear, however, winning several matches on Dark, beating Santana Garrett in a Rampage pre-show match and teaming with Anna Jay to beat Penelope Ford and The Bunny on Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Baker was essentially an unstoppable force after beating Shida for the title at Double or Nothing in May, successfully defending the belt against Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho.

Baker often received help from Rebel and Jamie Hayter in those matches, but she turned in impressive performances nonetheless.

Issues between Baker and Conti started to bubble last month when Baker defeated Jay in a match on Rampage and then tried to attack her.

Conti saved her tag team partner from further damage, which set the stage for a Baker vs. Conti title match at Full Gear.

While Conti has come a long way since arriving at the WWE Performance Center in 2016 without any professional wrestling experience, she lagged behind Baker in that regard.

Still, she had every opportunity to become a champion for the first time in her career and came close to doing so on multiple occasions.

Ultimately, Baker emerged from Full Gear with her AEW Women's World title reign intact, and there may be no end in sight to her dominance over the women's division.

