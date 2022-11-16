Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller Fantasy Trade Advice for Dynasty Leagues Before Deadline

AP Photo/Butch Dill

If you're looking for a buy-low candidate to help your backfield in dynasty fantasy football leagues, then Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller could be your man.

Los Angeles selected Spiller in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. In three years at Texas A&M, he ran for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 74 passes for 585 yards and one score.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski gave the Chargers a "B" grade for taking Spiller and called him "a bigger (217 lbs) and more physical back to play alongside Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley."

Whereas it looked like Spiller could at least spell Ekeler enough to be a fantasy sleeper or flash big long-term potential, the 21-year-old has been a peripheral figure. He has made just three appearances so far, running for 27 yards on 12 carries.

His highest usage came in a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, when he logged 13 offensive snaps.

"I thought that he looked calm," head coach Brandon Staley told reporters after the game. "I thought he had a lot of productive runs. He was getting positive yards. I thought he hit of a couple creases."

Staley added Spiller "was seeing the game" and that the Chargers "have to continue to get him more experience and more opportunities."

There are still good reasons to remain bullish on Spiller's upside.

As good as Ekeler is, he's 27 years old and due to be a free agent in 2024. The Chargers might decide at that time they're ready to move on to a younger, cheaper option at running back.

Were that to happen, Spiller is the most logical candidate currently on the roster. Sony Michel might be little more than a one-year stopgap, and Kelley isn't going to be the solution, either.

If you're willing to be patient, then banking on Spiller to deliver in 2023 might be a smart play for the right price.