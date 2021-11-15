AJ Dillon's Updated Packers Fantasy Outlook After Aaron Jones' Knee Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After enduring a disappointing rookie season, AJ Dillon may now be expected to deliver in a big way for the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Jones—who was ruled out for the end of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury—is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL but will undergo further testing, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. If Jones were to miss time, it would thrust Dillon into the starting job.

Many were surprised when Green Bay took the former Boston College star in the second round of the 2020 draft, given the presence of Jones and the team's need for help at wide receiver. Dillon proceeded to carry the ball just 46 times for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

His usage has increased a bit in Year 2. Through nine games, he has 355 rushing yards and zero touchdowns while adding 14 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Even with Jones' return this offseason, the departure of Jamaal Williams meant the 23-year-old was going to assume a bigger role in the backfield. Because of that, he's almost assuredly unavailable in the majority of fantasy football leagues.

Splitting time with Jones didn't prevent Williams from having a big game here and there or capitalizing on the right matchup. Dillon had one such outing (15 carries, 81 yards; one reception, 16 yards) in a Week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Green Bay's depth chart also guaranteed he was only an injury away from becoming the primary ball-carrier.

If you have him on your roster, then a promotion to RB2 or the flex position is more than warranted.