Roger Goodell on WFT's Dan Snyder: 'I Do Think He's Been Held Accountable'

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has no plans to release the findings of an investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Football Team and believes co-owner Dan Snyder has been held accountable.

Goodell told reporters Tuesday the NFL's decision to withhold the results from the public "is the appropriate way to do it" because some who cooperated were granted anonymity.

As for Snyder, Goodell said, "I do think he's been held accountable."

Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Thursday that Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) sent Goodell a letter asking for transparency in the aftermath of the investigation.

They pointed to "serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL's handling of this matter" and gave a Nov. 4 deadline for the commissioner to provide the findings.

The Football Team retained attorney Beth Wilkinson for the investigation, but the league quickly assumed oversight of her work before the proceedings were completed in July. Some of the approximately 650,000 emails and documents that were produced have become public knowledge, including those that led to Jon Gruden's resignation, but many of the findings remain unknown.

The NFL stated Wilkinson did not present a written report and instead presented her findings verbally.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Washington was fined $10 million, and Snyder's wife, Tanya, assumed the role of co-owner and co-CEO while Dan Snyder became less involved in day-to-day business.

The investigation resurfaced when Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after it was revealed he used racist, sexist and anti-gay language in emails he sent to former Football Team president Bruce Allen.

Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times also reported on the "cozy" relationship between Allen and NFL general counsel Jeff Pash. The two exchanged emails that included racially insensitive comments.

Pash told Allen "I know that you are on it and would not condone something untoward" in regards to allegations of sexual harassment of the team's cheerleaders.

Yet most of the findings are not public knowledge, and Snyder has not been the one in recent headlines.

Goodell apparently prefers to keep it that way.