Rob Manfred Says MLB Won't Force Braves to Change Nickname

Bob Levey/Getty Images

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will not force the Atlanta Braves to change their name or stop the "tomahawk chop" amid concerns about insensitivity to Indigenous people.

"It’s important to understand that we have 30 markets around the country. They aren’t all the same," Manfred said Tuesday. "The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community."

"The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the Chop," Manfred added. "For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community."

The Braves are set to compete in the World Series against the Houston Astros beginning Tuesday night, bringing the controversial mascot and fan actions into the national spotlight.

The franchise has held the team name since being known as the Boston Braves in 1912. The mascot remained through moves to Milwaukee and eventually Atlanta in 1966.

Despite the history, there have been calls for change following similar adjustments for the Washington Football Team and Cleveland baseball team, which will be known as the Guardians.

As Manfred noted, the Braves do have a relationship with a local tribe, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The team previously announced a "cultural working relationship" with the tribe while also expanding its relationship with the Georgia Council on American Indian Concerns.

Richard Sneed, the Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, said in 2020 that he personally wasn't offended by the name or tomahawk chop, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"The organization certainly wants to make sure everything they’re doing is honoring, and is presented in a way that honors Native Americans," Sneed.