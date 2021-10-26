Former Texans, Browns RB Duke Johnson Signs Practice-Squad Contract with Dolphins

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly signed veteran running back Duke Johnson to their practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson, 28, last played an NFL game for the Houston Texans in 2020, registering 235 rushing yards, 28 catches for 249 yards and two total scores in 11 contests.

In a career featuring stints with the Cleveland Browns (2015-18) and Texans (2019-20), Johnson has rushed for 459 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 307 receptions for 2,829 yards and 12 scores. He's largely been utilized as a pass-catching, third-down running back throughout his time in the NFL.

Johnson had spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad this season as well.

As for Miami, the Johnson signing comes as Malcolm Brown is set to head to injured reserve:

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will still lead the backfield for Miami in what has been a tough year for the team's running backs. The Dolphins are averaging 80.1 rushing yards per week, 31st in the NFL, and have scored just three rushing touchdowns (tied 28th).

Granted, not much has gone right for the 1-6 Dolphins, and fans don't even have a top-five pick to look forward to if the struggles continue, given that the Philadelphia Eagles own Miami's first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

A year after going 10-6 and nearly making the playoffs, the Dolphins are one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL.