Yankees Rumors: Anthony Rizzo 'Quite Eager' to Sign New Contract with NY

Impending free-agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo is sure to have his fair share of suitors on the open market this offseason, but the three-time All-Star reportedly doesn't plan on going anywhere.

Newark Star-Ledger baseball columnist Bob Klapisch reported Monday that Rizzo is "quite eager" to sign a new contract to remain with the New York Yankees for the 2022 season.

Rizzo was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at this year's trade deadline. His lefty bat helped provide balance to the Yankees lineup, which is largely composed of right-handed batters.

In 49 regular-season games with New York, Rizzo had a .249 batting average and a .768 OPS. He hit eight home runs in pinstripes, bringing his 2021 total to 22. He blasted a solo homer in the Yankees' loss to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game.

Despite a fifth consecutive postseason appearance this year, the Yankees' 2021 season was largely a disappointment. New York was one of the streakiest teams in MLB, with winning streaks of 13, seven, six and five (two times), but also losing skids of seven, five and four (four times).

After being bounced in the AL Wild Card, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was signed to a new three-year contract. New York not making a change at manager likely means the team will undergo a bit of an overhaul to improve on the field.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman already called the shortstop position an "area of need" this offseason, so it's likely that New York will spend big to land a premier free agent. But the team has other holes to fill and would be wise to retain Rizzo, who was well-liked both by New York fans and the organization.

Klapisch noted that it's safe to assume the Yankees have a mutual interest in Rizzo returning to New York. A full season with the Yankees could lead to Rizzo returning to his All-Star level.