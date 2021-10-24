X

    Tom Brady 2000 'Championship Ticket' Card Sells for $1.5M at Auction

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 24, 2021

    As Tom Brady adds to his resume, memorabilia for the star quarterback remains a high commodity.

    A rookie card for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sold for $1,537,500 at Goldin Auctions:

    Goldin Auctions @GoldinAuctions

    Final Sale Price: $1,537,500 <a href="https://t.co/FjlM1Tysd5">pic.twitter.com/FjlM1Tysd5</a>

    The Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket Autograph edition has been the most sought-after football card in recent years.

    A version sold for a then-record $1.32 million in March 2021, which was broken a month later with a sale for $2.25 million. In June, the same card went for $3.107 million as the most-ever paid for a football card. 

    The record-setting version was rated a mint-9, while the latest sale was only graded at 8.5.

    It was still enough to create a seven-figure sale for a card of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

