NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers' Melvin Ingram, Seahawks L.J. Collier and Targeted Players

Edge-rushers Melvin Ingram and L.J. Collier are among the biggest names being discussed ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Pittsburgh Steelers have received calls on Ingram, while the Seattle Seahawks have been considering moving Collier for months.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard, Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller and Arizona Cardinals receiver Andy Isabella are also names being discussed.

Each of the names mentioned has struggled to get much playing time this season.

Ingram is a veteran pass-rusher two years removed from a Pro Bowl selection. He hasn't lived up to expectations in Pittsburgh but already has more quarterback hits (six) than he had in his injury-plagued 2020 campaign (five). Pro Football Focus has also given Ingram a solid 73.6 overall grade in 2021.

Collier has been a healthy scratch for four games already this season and has been a massive disappointment since being taken in the first round in 2019. Ingram is the more effective of the two at this point, but Collier is 26 and could be a long-term solution if he finds a better fit.

Dillard is another 2019 first-round pick who has disappointed. Expected to be the Eagles' left tackle of the future, Dillard lost that spot to Jordan Mailata and looks a step too slow to play the left side at the NFL level. He may wind up being a better fit at right tackle or guard.

Isabella was taken a round later in 2019 but has been equally disappointing. Kliff Kingsbury targeted the UMass product hoping he could bring world-class speed and route-running to the slot, but his skill set hasn't translated. He has just 30 receptions in 30 NFL games.

Fuller may be the most valuable player among all potential trade targets. The two-time Pro Bowler is playing on a one-year contract and has struggled all season, but he's two years removed from being a highly effective lockdown corner. Denver's logjam at the cornerback spot makes him expendable, whereas nearly every other team could use a veteran with Fuller's skill set—even on a short-term rental.