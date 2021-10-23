Chuck Liddell, Wife Heidi Reportedly Granted Restraining Orders Against Each Other

AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Darryl Dyck

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has been granted a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Heidi, as well as temporary primal physical custody of their two children.

Heidi was also granted a temporary restraining order against Chuck.

TMZ Sports reported the news Saturday.

The terms of the restraining order mandate that Heidi leaves her and Chuck's house until the couple's court hearing during the second week of November, per TMZ Sports.

Heidi will be allowed visitation on the alternating weekends. She also can't contact Chuck and must be at least 100 yards away from him.

Chuck likewise must stay 100 yards away from Heidi and not contact her.

Chuck was arrested Oct. 11 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi:

"According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau (SIB), officers responded to a home in Hidden Hills, California, regarding a domestic disturbance at about midnight Monday morning. After determining there had been a physical altercation, deputies took Liddell into custody for alleged domestic battery, per the SIB."

Chuck was released on bond that morning and released a statement on Instagram later that day, per the MMA Fighting Newswire:

"On Monday evening, a statement was released on Liddell's Instagram in which he claims he was actually the victim of the alleged incident. He also claims that he volunteered to go with the deputies in his wife's place and that the incident stemmed from an existing 'family mental health issue.'"

On Oct. 15, Chuck filed for divorce in Los Angeles County court, per Katie Campione of People. Three days later, Raimondi reported that Chuck would not be charged after the domestic violence arrest.