Britain's Strongest Man 2021 Results: Tom Stoltman Wins Overall Competition

Tom Stoltman won Britain's Strongest Man competition Saturday from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England.

Stoltman, who also won the World's Strongest Man competition this year, beat a 10-man field that also included runner-up Adam Bishop and third-place finisher Graham Hicks.

Andy Black, Desmond Gahan, Luke Stoltman, Mark Felix, Pa O'Dwyer, Paul Smith and Shane Flowers rounded out the competition.

Stoltman finished second to Bishop at the 2020 Britain's Strongest Man competition. The placements were reversed this time around as the 27-year-old Scot continued his excellent 2021 campaign.

His accolades also include back-to-back wins at the 2018 and 2019 Scotland's Strongest Man events.

According to Tom Sandford of BarBend, the one-day event included five competitions: giant dumbbell medley, super yoke carry, giant axle deadlift, loading medley and Atlas Stones.

Per Ryan Rowe of the Scottish Sun, Stoltman's brother, Luke, took the lead after the dumbbell medley. Bishop was first after the super yoke and axle deadlift.

Bishop, Tom Stoltman and Hicks all shined in the axle deadlift, managing eight reps apiece.

Stoltman took the lead following the loading medley and held off Bishop in the Atlas Stones finale for the victory.