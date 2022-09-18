Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain II Ruled Out vs. Texans with Shoulder Injuries

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

The team announced that Jeudy has been ruled out for the remainder of the game along with cornerback Pat Surtain II, who also sustained a shoulder injury:

Prior to exiting on Sunday, Jeudy had one catch for 11 yards while Surtain made two tackles.

Injuries were an issue for the third-year wideout last season. Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain in Denver's Week 1 win over the New York Giants. He caught six passes for 72 yards before getting taken off the field on a cart.

The Broncos placed Jeudy on injured reserve on Sept. 14. with an initial four-to-six-week timetable. He returned for their Week 8 game against the Washington Football Team, catching four passes for 39 yards in a 17-10 win.

Expectations were high for Jeudy coming into the 2021 season. The Alabama alum had a promising rookie campaign with 856 yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions with Drew Lock as his primary quarterback.

Jeudy was limited to 467 receiving yards with no touchdowns on 38 receptions in 10 games last season.

The Broncos offense has high expectations this season with the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback. Their receiving corps has already suffered one significant loss when Tim Patrick tore his ACL during practice on Aug. 2.

Losing Jeudy will make their effort at competing in a loaded AFC West even more difficult. Courtland Sutton is the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for Wilson. KJ Hamler will likely see more targets moving forward.

Surtain, meanwhile, is coming off a rookie season that saw him record four interceptions in 16 appearances. He also managed to take one back for a touchdown.

The ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft was expected to be a big part of the Denver secondary in a division that features Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr.