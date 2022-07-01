Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves Agree to 4-Year, $224M Supermax Contract Extension

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed three-time NBA All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to a four-year, $224 million supermax extension, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal will kick in at the start of the 2024-25 season and increases Towns' total contract value to $295 million over six years, Towns' agent Jessica Holtz told Wojnarowski.

The 26-year-old Towns earned the right to a supermax extension after earning All-NBA Third Team honors in 2021-22, per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

Before the new contract, Towns had two years left on his deal for $69.49 million. He was set to become a free agent in 2024.

Towns led the Timberwolves to a 46-36 record and a playoff appearance in 2021-22 by averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in his seventh NBA season.

They even made some noise in the playoffs by pushing the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies to six games before falling in Round 1.

The arrow is clearly pointing up for this young Wolves team, which also features Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell.

Minnesota hadn't made the playoffs in four years before this season, but the Timberwolves appear to be there to stay for the time being, especially with Towns in the mix long-term.